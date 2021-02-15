Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Globant were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB opened at $224.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $230.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.58.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

