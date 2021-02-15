Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRL opened at $292.80 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $294.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.17.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

