Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) versus Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Head to Head Analysis

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Chaparral Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.01 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.08

Chaparral Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43% Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.