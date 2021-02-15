CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NYSE CF opened at $44.36 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

