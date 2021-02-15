CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

