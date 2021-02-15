Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Shares of CDAY opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold a total of 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

