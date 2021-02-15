Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 26,010 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

