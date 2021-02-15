Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.48.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

