Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $19.71 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EME opened at $93.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $101.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

