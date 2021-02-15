Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Apogee Enterprises worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $37.51 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $975.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

