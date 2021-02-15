Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $86.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $86.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $67.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $305.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 147,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,241. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

