Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Update

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the January 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Celsion stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.42. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

