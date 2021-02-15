Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $36.13 million and $137,512.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00070436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00995028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.05199130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 36,102,096 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

