Cedar Capital LLC Takes $217,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,076. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

