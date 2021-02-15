Cedar Capital LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

