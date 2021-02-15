Cedar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE makes up 1.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

