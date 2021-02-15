CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

