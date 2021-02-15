CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 105.9% in January

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the January 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $50,213.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of IGR opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

