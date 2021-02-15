Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPCAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay Pacific Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

