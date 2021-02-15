Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20,102.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 108,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

