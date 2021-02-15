Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

