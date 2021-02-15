Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,695 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,272. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $143.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,842 shares of company stock worth $26,280,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

