Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $93.59. 107,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

