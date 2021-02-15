Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Short Interest Update

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPPSF remained flat at $$55.81 during midday trading on Monday. Cassiopea has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.
About Cassiopea
