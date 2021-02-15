Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $657.34 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Insiders sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

