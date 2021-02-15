Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Cut to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.60 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 232,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $10,084,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

