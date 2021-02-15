Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce $63.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $258.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

CSII stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 146,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,725. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 61,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

