Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,569,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.46 on Monday, reaching $816.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

