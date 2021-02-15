Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF makes up 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.56. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,031. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

