Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 340 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after buying an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,751,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,279. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

