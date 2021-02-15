Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AESR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

