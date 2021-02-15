Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 167,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

