Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $17.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.62 million and the lowest is $16.68 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $68.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.22 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $75.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $407.29 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

