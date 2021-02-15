Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:RIV opened at C$2.53 on Friday. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The company has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.53.
About Canopy Rivers
