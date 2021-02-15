Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the January 14th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.78. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228. Canfor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFPZF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.