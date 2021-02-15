Canaccord Genuity Raises Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.68.

TSE BIR opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$864.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

