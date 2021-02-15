Canaccord Genuity Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $16.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPPLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

