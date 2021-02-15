Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:CWH opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,364,850 shares of company stock worth $52,200,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Camping World by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

