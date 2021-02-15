Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

