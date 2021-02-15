Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 441.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after buying an additional 252,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,685.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $139.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $139.64.

