Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.04 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.45% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,253 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFI opened at $14.00 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

