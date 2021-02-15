Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,364 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 100,472 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,614,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 121,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $43.01.

