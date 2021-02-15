California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 26,685 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1,139.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $31.36 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

