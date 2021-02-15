California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

