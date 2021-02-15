California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.92 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $126.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.