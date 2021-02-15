California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Service Co. International worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NYSE SCI opened at $54.12 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.