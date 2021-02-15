California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,507 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

PAGS stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

