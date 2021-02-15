BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BWXT opened at $59.15 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

