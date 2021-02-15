Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY opened at $33.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.