BTIG Research Increases GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $40.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

GP stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.74 million and a P/E ratio of -237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

